Nollywood actor Emeka Ike's woes with his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, have remained a trending topic on social media

Just recently, veteran actress Shan George waded into the issue by dropping her two cents on social media

According to Shan George, Emeka Ike's ex-wife did nothing wrong, and her colleague should focus on his movie and leave her alone

Popular Nollywood actor Emeka Ike's claims about his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, have drawn a public reaction from his movie star colleague, Shan George.

Recall that Emeka Ike made headlines for claiming that his ex-wife ruined him by running away with his property documents and shutting down his multi-million naira school, among other things.

Actress Shan George defends Emeka Ike's ex-wife. Photos: @shangeorgefilms, @emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the actor's messy disclosure about his ex-wife, his Nollywood colleague took to social media to defend her.

Shan George defends Emeka Ike's ex-wife

The movie star took to the comment section of a blog to share her two cents on the matter between Emeka Ike and his wife. According to her, Suzanne Emma did nothing wrong.

Not stopping there, Shan George told her actor colleague to focus on promoting his new movie and to stop dragging his ex-wife.

She wrote:

“Emeka Ike should just promote the movie he’s trying to promote and leave Emma out of it. Emma has not done anything wrong. Emeka Ike rest abeg.”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Shan George speaks about Emeka Ike's ex-wife. Photo: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike shares more details about failed marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor spoke more about his marriage, and according to him, he invested so much in his former wife, but he got nothing in return.

He stated that he was the one who trained her in school. The thespian added that his friends were Deans of Faculty at Yaba Tech then, so he used his influence to get her admission.

In the clip, the Nollywood actor said he built a house for his former mother-in-law, built another one for his ex-wife, and treated her well, but he got nothing but accusations in return.

Source: Legit.ng