Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently sent a message to all her critics online and offline, and it has got people talking

The actress shared a clip of herself dancing as she compared her husband to a bullion van

Regina noted that bullion vans were not pretty nor good looking, but no one got access into it and came out without smiling

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions online with a post she shared on her page about her husband, Ned Nwoko, as she finally talked about why she decided to marry the billionaire.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Regina revealed that she has been playing a particular song lately and doing it intentionally next to her husband.

A clip of Regina Daniels dancing to the song Bullion Van went viral. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the clip shared on her page, Regina was seen dancing to the song Bullion Van by Gold Extenzions.

Why Regina Daniels danced to Bullion Van song

In the captions of her video, Regina noted that after playing the song several times next to her husband, he was forced to ask her why she was playing the track so much.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress then asked her fans if she should tell her hubby why she has gotten quite attached to the Bullion Van song.

Read an excerpt of Regina Daniels' caption below:

"I played this soundtrack more than a considerable amount of times (repeatedly) beside my Husband . He laughed and asked why I was playing it . Should I tell him ??"

Watch the clip of the actress dancing to the song below:

See the reactions Regina Daniels' video stirred online

Below are some of the reactions to the video gathered by Legit.ng:

@nickkylawve:

"Base on her caption, her husband no fine for physically but internally e fine base on money and sweetness level."

@favourhoj:

"Fine woman you don join them do yansh?"

@mayyuledochie:

"Beautiful."

@badgurl_bella:

"Since Gina do yansh she just Dey turn back for us."

@pambabes2000:

"Your Doctor did real well with your yansh."

@sharonfrancis01:

"I swear you Dey worry the track got me rolling."

@chinenyennebe:

"Beautiful bullion van."

@brielleken1:

"So Mohbad na joke to you abi mtvhewwwwwwww."

@iamgoldextenzions:

"Lets take a moment to appreciate the Bawdy Red is your color❤️."

@_angel.water:

"Your new nyash is nice."

@rolex_barbie:

"My bbygal you look good."

Ned Nwoko's caption on Regina Daniels' page stirs reaction

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a caption shared on Regina's page by her billionaire, Ned Nwoko, went viral.

The caption was a reaction to some new corporate outfit the actress rocked to promote her new fashion brand.

Regina had revealed that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

Source: Legit.ng