Afrobeats star Burna Boy recently trended online as a clip of him showing a side of himself which he isn't very popular for

In the viral clip, the singer was seen walking up to his neighbour's daughter and asking how her mum was doing

Netizens have reacted to the clip, noting that Burna Boy's humane side is never spoken about enough by the media

Renowned Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has been trending online after a clip of him speaking to his neighbour's daughter went viral.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy was seen walking up to his neighbour's house and spoke to the little girl, asking after her mum.

A video of singer Burna Boy checking on his sick neighbour creates a massive stir. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

It is reported that the little girl's mum had been under the weather and suffering from a certain illness, which wasn't revealed in the viral clip.

Burna Boy shows his philanthropic side

The viral clip has sparked reactions online as netizens have hailed Burna for his humanistic persona that never gets enough appreciation on social media.

Some netizens went ahead to call out popular blogger Tunde Ednut, noting that if it was Davido, this type of story would be all over his page, but since it is Burna Boy, he won't get a shout at all.

Watch the viral clip below:

See some of the reactions that trailed Burna Boy's video

Here are some of the reactions that the viral clip stirred online:

@X_olokpa:

"Imagine waking up knowing that ODG lives next door."

@seekerahfinders:

"The bias naija media really wanted this man down so bad that they had to try making him a villain he never was, just cos they couldn't come for his music which is too danm good. Man has the best heart."

@rosey_yak:

"Rich man pikin dey see burna boy every morning."

@Earthymain:

"Someone should help me find that girl I have 20 meters for her."

@Salamisthename:

"I dey envy that girl."

@LB0025:

"No b everything good about this guy u go see for internet na in downfall dem Dey always want but God pass them."

@BurnaboyworldHQ:

"Such a kind hearted man."

@BIGSANCHO441:

"How you take know say her mama no well your papa Dey there."

@Man_of_steeze:

"The greenery in Burna's house is so lovely,will definitely feel like home everytime."

Video of Burna Boy helping an elderly woman to pound yam goes viral

Legit.ng recalls a viral clip of Burna Boy from earlier this year, where he was seen helping an elderly woman carry some heavy stuff on the streets of Lagos.

In the same clip, Burna Boy was seen helping an elderly woman pound yam in the trenches. The singer in the video was seen rushing down from his car and running up to meet with the woman.

This show of street credibility came at the time days after his failed New Year music concert in Lagos.

