Nigerian Afrobeats international act Burna Boy is back at his home base in Lagos, Nigeria, and he sparked enthusiasm from fans

The singer was seen on the streets of Lagos driving around in his latest Lamborghini in the company of his personal assistant, King Manny

One of the videos captured the moment he came down from his car as peeps within the neighbourhood came out in numbers to glance at him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian talented superstar Burna Boy got many talking online after a video of him back home surfaced.

The Last Last hitmaker, who apparently just got into the country, is already keeping his fans charged up as he works towards releasing his much-anticipated album I Told Them.

Burna Boy drives around the streets of Lagos with his personal assistant Credit: @king_mannny

Source: Instagram

A recent clip showed the singer driving around the streets of Lagos in the company of his personal assistant, King Manny.

Another showed the crowd that came out to look at the singer when he stepped out of his car, causing a certain degree of traffic congestion within the premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the videos below:

Burna Boy’s video in Lagos stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Burna Boy’s effect on the streets of Lagos.

don.tee47:

"Na men still dey jolly for there 8/8 this people no get level."

marvinjay.67:

"t's only burna boy that have my type of Ferrari ❤️."

angelicseer_tarot11:

"He said his money is long to his skeleton u think he was capping."

prettystephanie80:

"Man already blessed since they don’t know ."

danyfundz_:

"Baba really shared words of wisdom today after Puffin so much kpo ."

bhadboi_loner_:

"Omo I swear I saw the two car for lekki i even they imagine who fit dey inside the car I no know say nah burna sha."

nairasignn:

"This blogger dy sm@ke wetin no good for en health ☹️."

ke___lv1:

"Burnaboy leg Dey pain am?…. Why that one dey support him leg."

@JOlagram:

"Bro is back in Nigeria to promote himself but some gbasiders are saying he is bigger than afro beats."

ofictllipoi:

"Clear road oooo na men de come."

Burna Boy drops deep observation on hard work

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Burna Boy shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work.

In a shared video online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.

According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person.

in his words:

"For this life, if you no make am, no evidence say you try your best. You go dey explain tire, you go explain, explain, explain, because no evidence say you try your best," he said in parts.

Source: Legit.ng