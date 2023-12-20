A video showing the moment BBNaja's Neo Akpofure paid a visit to his father, who is a SAN, is trending online

In a heartwarming clip, Neo was seen exchanging pleasantries with his dad, who was happy to see him

However, the revelation about the reality star's dad being a SAN has caused an uproar online as Neo, during his stay in BBNaija house, had claimed he was from a humble background

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Neo Akpofure has left people talking over a viral video of him paying an unexpected visit to his dad’s office, who happens to be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The video, which was shared via TikTok page identified as @hob_media1, showed the warm reception Neo received as he arrived at his father's office.

Fans are surprised BBN's Neo Akpofure's dad is a SAN. Credit: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the genuine excitement of some of Neo's father’s workers as they welcomed him to the premises.

Another clip showed the moment Neo made his way into his father’s office, where they exchanged warm pleasantries and had a funny conversation about their skins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the viral video of Neo at his father's office below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Neo revealed he grew up around prison inmates because his mother was a warden.

Netizens react as Neo visits his father, who is SAN

The unexpected revelation about Neo's dad's profession has sparked reactions from netizens as Neo mentioned he was from a humble background during his time in the Big Brother house.

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

chi_artistry22:

"Neo i thought you said that you come from poor family."

ttruthoflife:

"They are all grounded .... Biggie keep picking the well to do in the society and they will come and play poverty story for the gullible fans to part their hard earned money and dash them."

best_buy_mart:

"I thought this boy told us he is from the slum?"

dan_iel_082:

"No be this guy tell us say him dey sell indomie for calabar."

i_amyemmie:

"So you not from poor background wow."

symply_kel_lee:

"Neo wey say e do mai shayi for calabar na wa o."

nma_posh_:

"Neo run us street o."

Neo speaks on his toxic relationship with Vee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Neo disclosed some of the events that went on in his relationship with his former love interest, Vee.

Neo claimed he fought his family because of what he had with Vee.

In another report, the reality star shared how Vee tried to return to him nine months after they broke up.

Source: Legit.ng