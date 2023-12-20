Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo has sparked reactions on social media with a recent video of him

In the viral video, the movie star, who is moderately light-skinned, got netizens questioning if he started bleaching

While some people suggested the actor could be battling a skin condition, others claim a filter made the actor's skin colour change

Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo's change of complexion in a viral video has sparked different discussions online.

In the clip, the movie star arrived at what appeared to be a movie set, and he seemed several degrees lighter than his usual skin colour.

Netizens react to Jerry Amilo's video Photo credit: @jerryamilo/@nollykingdonbabaj

Source: Instagram

Amilo, who reportedly resurrected after dying in a car crash in 2021, also dyed his hair and beard blonde to match the skin colour.

The people around the actor seemed used to his appearance as they hailed him,colour and he interacted with other people on the set.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jerry Amilo's video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

xtrovarts:

"Can someone's skin loss pigments of melanin and become an Albino over night? Abi na Vitiligo? Asking for a friend."

nwachukwunkechi8:

"WHAT IS THIS? DID HE COOK HIMSELF. What did they see in bleaching their skin?"

d_beez21:

"This is probably vitiligo."

bitcoin_chief:

"Snap chat filter will give you any skin you want."

hersexylency:

"Looks like he lost his melanin."

dorcas._109:

"With blonde hair to top it off."

thephenomenal_girl:

"Likely a skin disease so I won't be quick to judge so that when he comes out to say so, I won't start feeling guilty."

nkem195:

"Vitiligo or washing and setting? Which is it?"

rnzlbrd:

"I hope it’s camera sha. Cos ehn."

hairtouch101:

"Na the filter na ,Haba make una dey try leave people make them shine their shine."

Source: Legit.ng