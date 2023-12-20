After Wizkid's recent announcement about upcoming music slated for release before the end of 2023, Davido promptly reacted on social media

On Tuesday evening, December 19, 2023, Davido shared his excitement about Wizkid's incoming project

OBO, as he is fondly called, enthusiastically declared his commitment to listening to this project throughout the weekend

The newly formed bond between Afrobeats stars Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has transcended to another level.

The Made in Lagos hitmaker revealed on his social media pages on December 19, 2023, the arrival of his new project, "Soundman Vol. 2," set to be launched on Friday, December 22, 2023.

This came after a viral photo depicted that Wiz was hospitalised sometime recently.

In anticipation of his colleague Wizkid's upcoming music release, superstar Afrobeats musician Davido took to social media to stir up support.

Wizkid took to his X account to say:

"See you Friday," sharing a picture of a song cover.

Davido, who was spotted recently partying with Wizkid in Lagos, expressed his admiration for the singer while promoting his new project.

Vowing to listen to the new Wizkid release all weekend long, Davido said:

"New Wiz Friday!!! Wf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!"

See Wizkid's tweet below

See Davido's tweet here:

Netizens react to Davido's anticipation of Wikzid's new project

@TheMahleek:

"Wait, are we back in 2010?? Is it really happening?? OMG!! Davido tweeting Wiz??"

@TheTifeFab_:

"Davido loves Wizkid truly, Peace don reign, happy to see this."

ajibola__aa:

"See as joy wan kii am… davido himself is even tired of the flopped album he released .. na why he dey wait make wiz drop … last meet up no wonder davido dey smile like person wey them don help am pay hin gbese."

parker_ojugo:

"Make their fans pity themselves settle because e no go happen."

anibliss16:

"If no be pride wey hold big Wiz how many times he don post pic wen he and big daddy snap?"

@shalomdfirst:

"Davido no get wahala at all. Man is so chilled. Supports anyone that needs to be supported."

Wizkid breaks the internet with a surprising announcement

Legit.ng earlier reported when Wizkid also sent the internet agog earlier this year when he announced that he would go on a joint tour with Davido after completing his More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

Wizkid went on to call on Afrobeats music lovers to save their coins ahead of what is going to be a first-of-its-kind concert.

