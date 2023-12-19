Ace Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has sparked emotions online with some of his recent posts

A clip of the singer being attached to a drip syringe posted on his page has gone viral as fans query what is wrong with the singer

However, the follow-up post by Wizzy shared on his IG page has created more chaos as to the actual state of the singer

Nigerian international music superstar Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has sparked a massive reaction on his social media pages with his recent post.

In a post that has now been deleted, the singer shared an image of himself on the bed with a surgical drip syringe attached to his hands.

Reactions trail Wizkid's post as he lands in the hospital. Photo credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

The singer's comments after his first post were quite sexually suggestive, and it has created a massive uproar.

Wizkid set to drop a new single

Big Wiz, in another post shared on his page, revealed that he was set to drop a new song before the end of the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, he quickly noted that he is still on holiday, and the new track is just something he feels like sharing with his fans.

Wizkid shared that the new song would drop on Friday, December 22, 2023.

See Wizkid's post as he lands in the hospital:

See how netizens reacted to Wizkid's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's post:

@blacklovefeed:

"That Jada na him manager, baby mama Abi na him babe?? I no just get."

@thatmustee:

"Who sell fake Azul for Popsi?"

@razzybigvibes:

"Who give my idol infection??!!! Lagos girls una do this one."

@babylion_blogger:

"This wizkid Igbo supplier na national treasure be wan wound Wizkid with many inspiration."

@d.ridah1:

"Make una allow wiz post finish naaa."

@timmy352824:

"Davido your attention is needed you don wond wizkid."

@ishidadave1:

"Make una check on this guy since hin mama die I no understand him behavior again."

@iamstark_west:

"Lol them Don delivered Igbo again Nigeria girls wan use fake yansh wound wizzy."

@stardomgys:

"Wizkid dey on drip and he still dey reason how to knavk this man ehh."

@larryeleniyan:

"Baba mean say the drip dey taste for him mouth."

Man vows never to take off jacket after Wizkid touched him

Legit.ng recalls reporting about a Nigerian man who had vowed never to take off his jacket after he got the opportunity to meet one of his biggest music idols.

A trending clip shared online by the Nigerian man he was seen getting bumped into by the Afrobeat star at a Lagos nightclub.

Wizkid and the young man in the viral clip shared a brief moment.

Source: Legit.ng