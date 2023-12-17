Videos of renowned Nigerian music superstars Davido and Wizkid linking up at a club in Lagos have gone viral online

In the trending clip, both music superstars were seen sharing a tight hug on screen that has never been seen before

The music stars, at some point, were seen jumping up and vibing to one of Davido's hit tracks with tremendous fervour

International Nigerian music stars David Adeleke and Ayo Balogun, aka Davido and Wizkid, have stirred up a massive uproar on social media as clips of them linking up at a Lagos club go viral.

The pair in the viral clip shared massive hugs on camera like never before. In the video, the pair were also sighted singing and vibing massively to one of Davido's hit tracks, "Feel", off his last album, Timeless.

Video of Davido and Wizkid linking up at a Lagos club trends online. Photo credit: @wizkidnews/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

This video has sparked reactions online, as many couldn't help but notice the never-before-seen bromance between the superstars.

Davido nearly chokes Wizkid

At some point in the video, Davido was in a super elated mood jumping with his hands tight around Wizkid's neck.

During the agitated dance routines, Wizkid tried hard to stay on his feet while restraining his bucket hat from falling.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Davido and Wizzy hanging out

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@__ecnerolf:

"Chop life geng ‘ them no just get problem for this life wey them come so."

@yung.drim:

"All I have to say is, 1 LOVE LESS EGO."

@pecky5450:

"The biggest names ever."

@official_blessin21:

"OBO small small wiz nor too strong."

@yrnmarcs30bg:

"Omo wizkid no go baff this night say Davido hug him ooo."

@folashewa1:

"Make davido no break our wizkid neck ooo."

@megaluzygram:

"Make Davido nor injured Wizkid o."

@lateef.raji.5688:

"See as Davido Dey happy see his role model."

@khalidbenz5:

"Congratulations to davido, first upcoming artist to meet BIZ WIZ omo e no easy."

@simonchuks2021:

"See as David happy like he just met Michael Jackson lol there’s levels to this shiit wizzzzzzzzy."

