Nigerian superstar Wizkid shared his controversial perspective on the ongoing issue of fake products in the country

Legit.ng broke the news that the singer was reportedly admitted to a hospital, with a picture of him in a drip circulating when he shared his thoughts

Meanwhile, fans and netizens were quick to make bold accusations about the Ojuelegba crooner's recent largesse

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name, has reacted to the fake product trends on social media.

The Grammy-award-winning singer was reportedly checked into a hospital and took to his page to drop his controversial two cents on the messy matter.

Wiz noted that he didn't discriminate between the cosmetic backside (considered fake) and the natural backside.

In a now-deleted post made on his Instagram story, he wrote:

"Fake Igbo dey, fake yansh dey."

Before going on to write:

"Fake yansh and real yansh dey, all join."

See his post below

Netizens react to Wizkid's post on fake products

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

zinodict_blogger:

"Yes with fake 100M join."

abiolawise:

"You wy share fake 100m."

omotola_aji:

"I just dey come back from his story , I never close mouth , I still dey reason am , na jada he dey talk to Abi who?"

cityplan1:

"I swear, 9ja weed forced me to quit smoking. Sht and expensive, no strain, just loud loud loud."

djneorise:

"Even water is life water is life, to drink water now lead to de@th, how did this nation got to this stage? Wahala don dey o."

real_fave:

"Popcy Dan drink nice cousins e b like."

casinovsc:

"Una don go allow am press fake nyash for club now him don dey sick."

Davido celebrates as Wizkid announces his incoming song

The newly formed bond between Afrobeats stars Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and David Adeleke, best known as Davido transcended to another level.

In anticipation of his colleague Wizkid's upcoming music release, superstar Afrobeats musician Davido took to social media to stir up support.

Davido, who was spotted recently partying with Wizkid in Lagos, expressed his admiration for the singer while promoting his new project.

