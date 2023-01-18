Grammy-winning singer Wizkid has taken Nigerians in the online community by surprise after announcing a surprise joint tour with his colleague, Davido

The Made in Lagos singer made the announcement on his Instastory channel, as he called on music lovers to save their coins

Wizkid’s post has since sparked exciting reactions from social media users, with many anticipating the fun days ahead

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian musician Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has shattered the internet after making an announcement that many people didn’t see coming.

The entertainer in an Instastory post disclosed that he would be going on a joint tour with a colleague, David Adeleke aka Davido, after he completes his ongoing More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

Wizkid announces tour with Davido. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

“After my MLLE tour, Davido and I going on tour,” the singer wrote in his post.

Wizkid went on to call on afrobeats music lovers to save their coins ahead of what is going to be a first-of-its-kind concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See a screenshot below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's announcement

aprokoblaiz_blogger said:

"I really hope this is true tho, wizzy ve said too many tins that happens not exactly. I can only wish n hope it’s not base on some influence this is coming out."

official_djbenzz said:

"Lagos must have a venue oo."

geniuslois said:

"Exactly oOoOO... As in eh..!!!!!... They need to stop!!!"

godwintom said:

"Love to see it."

november__bornn__ said:

"I love this!!! Unbelievable ."

tee__wardrobe said:

"I loveeeee it."

thuggatunes said:

"Who don go call for peace again what will happen to the vawulences."

Wizkid and Davido share passionate hug in video as they link up at nightclub

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that a rare video of Wizkid and Davido surfaced on social media to the delight of their fans and supporters.

Apparently, the two music stars were at the same nightclub and they made sure to pay respects to each other.

The viral clip captured the moment both superstars shared a tight brotherly embrace and whispered to each other.

A fan who reacted wrote:

"See as wizkid dey pamper am lol. Like don't worry boy, I dey for everyone."

Source: Legit.ng