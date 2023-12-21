Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, commonly known as Davido, couldn't help but notice the global success of his viral hit song Unavailable

Rihanna was seen in an oblivious mood in a viral video, tossing out the correct gestures for the Unavailable dance challenge

Renowned Nigerian musician David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, has recently realized the global impact of his viral hit track, "Unavailable."

Davido jubilates over Rihanna Unavailable dance video Credit: @rihannaofficial, @davido

In the circulating online video, Rihanna appeared completely engrossed, accurately mimicking the gestures to "Unavailable" in the viral clip.

Rihanna, who is currently expecting her third, managed to dole out the Unavailable dance step with her lover, A$ap Rocky, beside her.

In response, Davido becomes overjoyed, proclaiming that he has created a pandemic song that has spread over the entire planet.

On his X account, he wrote:

"I made a pandemic."

Nigerians react to Davido's statement on Rihanna's dance video

@kayzywizzzy:

"No be you suppose dey tweet this thing na your fans suppose dey run am."

@Richman__pikin:

"Sure ur even bigger than Rihanna."

@TrxxxWrld:

"Grammy nominated global hit “UNAVAILABLE” gat everywhere on lock down."

@Wreyyd:

"You sure did. A boss."

Davido's Timeless ranked the most streamed album on Spotify

Legit.ng previously reported that Spotify ranked Timeless, Davido's 2023 album, as the most streamed Afrobeats album on its platform this year.

Asake's Work Of Art album made it to the second on the list, and Burna Boy sat in third place with his I Told Them album.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"King davido worldwide."

Rihanna names Davido’s Unavailable favourite song of 2023

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's Unavailable, has done numbers this year, thanks to streaming from different parts of the world.

The 30BG boss has a fan in Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna, and a recent video has confirmed it.

In the clip, the interviewer asked for her album of the year, and the mum of two disclosed that she listens to singles rather than an entire album.

