In the Best Actress of the Year category, celebrated actresses Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Nancy Isime and Bimbo Ademoye made the nomination list

The result of the poll saw Funke Akindele bag the Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award ahead of Toyin Abraham with a wide margin

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, witnessed massive successes this year as much of their content not only trended in the country but also internationally.

From topping streaming platforms like Netflix to Amazon Prime and shutting down cinemas across the country, Nollywood was at the top of its game regarding quality and good content.

As we approached the end of 2023, Legit.ng organised its Readers Choice Awards, where our fans voted for their favourite actresses who impressed them with acting prowess.

Four ladies nominated for Best Actress of 2023 award

Four notable actresses made it to this year's nomination list, and they are Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Funke Akindele, and Toyin Abraham.

Nancy was a character in the hit movie Shanty Town and made headlines over her steamy role with Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD.

Bimbo Ademoye was one of the cast in the controversial movie Gangs of Lagos and Femi Adebayo's epic movie Jagun Jagun.

Funke Akindele impressed her fans with her impeccable role in her drama series She Must Be Obeyed.

Finally, Toyin Abraham, like Bimbo, was also cast in Gangs of Lagos.

Funke Akindele wins Best Actress of the Year award

The mother of two had the highest votes at 55%. Bimbo Ademoye came second with 25%, Nancy Isime came third with 15%, and Toyin Abraham had the lowest 5%.

