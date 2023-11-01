Toyo Baby has announced that she has resumed on a movie set with Funke Akindele after so many years of not working with her

She posted a video of how happy she was to work with Akindele again after they put their differences aside

Toyo Baby said she played the role of Hilda in the movie 'A tribe called Judah' and thanked Akindele for the opportunity

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, better known as Toyo Baby, has jubilated over the role she was given in Funke Akindele's upcoming movie.

She took to social media to share the good news and to show her happiness. The actress stated that her fans should anticipate the movie 'A tribe called Judah' as she showed off her script and danced beautifully in the video.

Toyo Baby appreciates Funke Akindele

The elated actress thanked Funke Akindele for the opportunity she was given to act in the film. She added that she played the role of Hilda. She also thanked her followers for the well wishes.

Toyo Baby revealed that the movie would be released in the cinema in December. She called Akindele the best as she gushed over her mentor years after their rift.

Fans react to Toyo Baby's video

Reactions have trailed the reel posted by Toyo Baby about her role in Funke Akindele's movie. Here are some of the comments below.

Toyo Baby dances as she celebrates her birthday

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Toyo Baby had rejoiced as she marked her birthday in style. She shared some charming photos of her gorgeous self to celebrate her birthday.

She wore pink and white attire in the pictures she used to paint the social media red.

She thanked her creator for not letting her down as she declared that he was the reason she was still living.

