Sharon Ooja was among the popular celebrities who attended Funke Akindele's recent Thanksgiving service

The Nollywood actress went viral over a video of her praying for Funke and backing it up with bible verses

Sharon's act in the viral video stunned netizens to see a celebrity with such depth of spiritual words

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja recently trended on social media over a video of her showering powerful and heartfelt prayers on movie star Funke Akindele.

In the video, the MC at the event handed the microphone to Sharon to deliver words of encouragement and prayers.

Sharon Ooja prays for Funke Akindele. Credit: @sharonooja @funkeakindele

Source: Instagram

Sharon, who appeared to be shy at first, surprised everyone at the party with the depth of her spiritual knowledge as she quoted powerful Bible scriptures during her prayers for Funke.

The video was from Funke's end-of-the-year Thanksgiving service to celebrate her accomplishments over the year.

Watch the video as Sharon Ooja prays for Funke Akindele below:

People gush about Sharon Ooja

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. Many were taken aback as Sharon showed her spiritual side. See the comments below:

iam_ciscaa:

"Don’t be a fine girl without Jesus."

wunmit1:

"You will know her relationship with God is so strong. Amen to all her prayers."

hopkins_ladyb:

"I love people that can pray and quote bible, I dey envy them gan."

realjulietjohnson:

"A girl that knows her God."

nengi_07:

"Sharon can do no wrong in my eyes."

mz_rco:

"A baddie in Christ, I love eet."

daisyella2040:

"Reasons why you don't hv to judge people based on what you had about them God can use anyone God bless her make her relationship more stronger with God."

_kehms:

"I absolutely love this! Who would have thought? Beautiful Sharon, slays in the prayer room too! See her eating the scriptures! I love love!"

qraxex:

"If u see person wey dey chew bible, u go know."

