Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji Kanu, has finally welcomed her third child with her husband to the joy of fans

The Real Housewives of Lagos star took to her official Instagram page to share the good news with hospital photos

A number of Laura’s fans and celebrity colleagues including Funke Akindele, Tonto Dikeh, and others joined her to celebrate

Popular Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji Kanu, has left netizens buzzing with excitement after welcoming her third child with her husband.

On December 28, 2023, the reality show star took to her official Instagram page to announce that she had finally put to bed.

Laura shared a series of photos from the hospital where she was admitted as she flaunted her well-manicured nails to show that she was in good spirits. In another snap, the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL ) star showcased her hand band with the details about her newborn.

It was revealed that Laura had given birth to a baby girl. In the caption that accompanied her photos she wrote:

“It's a girl! . Thank u God.”

Reactions as Laura Ikeji welcomes 3rd child with husband

The good news of Laura Ikeji’s childbirth was followed by a series of well-wishes from her many fans and celebrity colleagues. Read some of their comments below:

officiallindaikeji:

“Another precious baby to love on... happy aunty!”

funkejenifaakindele:

“Wow. Praise God. Congrats dear ❤️”

Omonioboli:

“Praise the Lord congratulations darling.”

tontolet:

“Congratulations sisterly..❤️.”

mayyuledochie:

“Congrats!”

realmercyaigbe:

“Congratulations .”

apet_modella:

“Congratulations mama.”

