Nigerian singer Davido trended online over a video of him gifting a fan the whopping sum of N5 million

A tending clip saw the Unavailable crooner on stage when he called a young lady to join him on stage for her enthusiasm towards his show

The Afrobeats musician, amid the crowd that attended his show, declared his enormous goodwill

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, recently got fans buzzing online over his sudden generosity.

Davido took a moment to thank a woman he had called the "life of the party" for her enthusiastic participation in his event.

Davido gave a fan N5 million naira on stage. Credit: @davido

OBO, as he is fondly called, showed his kindness by rewarding the woman with a whopping N5 million, leaving the audience in wonder.

Upon hearing the huge financial present the singer gave her, the woman jumped with pleasure to appreciate him.

Netizens react to video of Davido gifting fan N5 million

Video of Davido trekking on the streets of Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about OBO hitting the streets of Lagos on foot after getting stuck in traffic.

The singer recently trended after he was seen finding his way to Landmark Beach from Oniru as he headed to "Club Everthina" in a bid to link up with his colleague Wizkid.

Minutes afterwards, clips of the singer in a club chilling with Wizzy as the pair shared a hug before going ahead to party with their fans in the club.

