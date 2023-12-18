Nigerian singer Davido has once again set social media on fire as a clip of him hanging out at a club in Port Harcourt with some of his colleagues goes viral

The singer was seen in a club spraying his junior colleagues, Shallipopi and Dan Dizzy, 100 dollar bills as they clubbed together

In one of the viral clips, Davido was sighted using the money to stone the younger singers as he bounced out like a boss

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sparked reactions online with some of his antics during a recent visit to Rivers state.

The singer had been in the news for visiting the former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, during his visit to Port Harcourt amidst the FCT Minister's issues with his godson, Sim Fubara.

Video of Davido using dollars to stone colleagues during his recent visit to Port Harcourt.

Source: Instagram

However, hours later, what the singer was seen doing in the club as he hung out with his colleagues, Shallipopi and Dan Dizzy, sparked massive reactions online.

Davido uses 100 dollar bills to stone Shallipopi and Dan Dizzy

A video of Davido using 100 dollar bills to stone his junior colleagues Shallipopi and Dan Dizzy has created a massive stir online.

While many hailed the singer for his philanthropic lifestyle, some were critical of him, noting that too many people were suffering for money to be thrown away like he did.

Watch the video of Davido splurging dollars in the club:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip below:

@sirgoogle15:

"Omo the way I go pack money ehn I no go send anybody at all."

@Samuel50750875:

"Fowo sere baba Ibeji."

@tobisurplus:

"But them say money no Dey Nigeria."

@bellatension:

"Dem dey have fun dey stone dem selfs with millions. We dey whrre dey stone our selfs rocks."

@elphin__:

"Davido na fool why he con strong face like that dey stone them money."

@Sire__Gift:

"Davido na vibes walai."

@Rapzyrita1:

"David monet too choke e no fit finish."

