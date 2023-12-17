The bromance currently being put on seen by two of Nigeria's biggest music stars, Davido and Wizkid, has sparked significant reactions online

A clip of Davido and his entire crew getting out of their cars and taking a long walk from Oniru to Landmark Beach to join Wizkid has gone viral

In the trending clip, the singer was seen surrounded by a horde of fans hailing the Afrobeats superstar while escorting him on foot

The current show of love between two of the country's biggest music superstars, Davido and Wizkid, has sparked significant reactions among the fans of both giants.

A clip of David Adeleke, aka Davido, getting out of his car because of traffic to take a long walk down the Oniru, Landmark beach to hang out with his colleague has gone viral online.

A video of Davido trekking on the street of Lagos due to traffic goes viral.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video making the rounds, Davido was seen sandwiched in a horde of fans as he made his way to one of the nightclubs at Landmark Beach to hang out with Wizkid.

Davido's bodyguard slaps an overzealous fan

Apart from the singer having to walk to link up with his colleague, a portion of the viral clips showing the moment Davido's bodyguard dazed an overzealous fan has caught the attention of many online.

Watch the trending clips below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Davido walking

Netizens go gaga as Davido comes down from his Maybach due to traffic and walks:

@bedo6ixty_terms:

"So you don’t see Zlatan Na, only DAVIDO, you see. Na una Dey cause why our artist Dey enter depression."

@kazzyporter:

"That slap na banger sound."

@leo_david101:

"Davido go just Dey happy say he meet him mentor yesterday."

@lifestylearmstrong:

"Lati dey para oh ……. Which kind slap wey e give that guy so for the second slide ‍♂️ ……… But this una caption no sha make sense."

@og.lee_official:

"Person boyfriend dey chop free slap."

@_arizo_:

"Odumodublvck call it wotowoto seasoning."

@prayzdo:

"Wait oo... Na only me see that slap from davido body guard in second slide?"

@d.a.n.n.y.r.a.y:

"Wiz is so chilled jor."

@big_chase_1:

"David with Alcohol , Wizkid with Igbo."

@fcoded_2_the_world:

"If you see that slap gather here."

@iam.maximilly:

"Goddd see how Lati wipe that guy correct correct slap."

@chiomamirabel_:

"Why is everyone calling obo, them no recognize wizkid respect for obo pls."

@iam_oyakhilome:

"Trekked from Landmark beach to Goodbeach due to traffic just to have a good time with #Wizkid."

