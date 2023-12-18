A Nigerian man trends online after a clip of him speaking about the first time he got to meet Wizkid

In the trending video, the man was seen gushing massively at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

The man in the viral clip shared how Wizkid bumped into him unknowingly and greeted him afterwards by placing his hand on his shoulder

A Nigerian man and nightclub goer recently trended online after a clip of him going gaga after he got the opportunity to meet one of his biggest music idols.

The man in a clip trending online was seen getting bumped into by Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

In the viral video, Wizkid was seen sharing a brief moment with the young man after bumping into him.

A Nigerian man trended online after he refused to take off his jacket after Wizkid touched him in a club. Photo credit: @mazitundednut

Source: Instagram

Man refuses to take off jacket after Wizkid bumped into him

In reaction to the brief special moment he shared with his music idol, the super excited man went online to note that he would never take off the jacket he was wearing when Wizkid bumped him.

He was seen in the trending clip telling his friends how the singer touched him to tell him he was sorry for bumping him.

Watch both clips below:

Reactions trail the club-goer's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the club-goer's video after he refused to take off his jacket:

@gylliananthonette:

"Himself no small to dey where Wizkid day."

@aryan__marily245:

"Normal even davido no fit wash his own hand again that yesterday na to laminate am.

@__oluwabukola:

"I like the guy e no do too much as he see wizkid."

@officialv2roskey:

"The guy nor get sense. Person like me fit see Jay Z I nor go snap picture self."

@wendy_adamma:

"Jacket wey you suppose frame."

@_benzemaa:

"This kind jacket na him dem dey call "Life Jacket."

@mzberry_collections:

"But wiz is so loyal ooo and his bouncers are so coordinated…."

@__funkygold:

"Just screenshot where him body touch your own and frame ham straight."

Video of Davido trekking due to 'Go Slow' goes viral

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Davido having to abandon his car in traffic and take to the streets with his legs.

In a viral video making the rounds, Davido was seen sandwiched in a horde of fans as he made his way to one of the nightclubs at Landmark Beach to hang out with Wizkid.

In the trending clip, the singer was seen surrounded by a horde of fans hailing the Afrobeats superstar while escorting him on foot.

Source: Legit.ng