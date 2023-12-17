One of the popular aides of Nigerian singer Davido, Lati, has sparked reactions on social media after the video of an incident happened

In the clip online, he landed an overzealous fan who tried to break into the security barrier around Davido

This comes after Lati warned the young man, but he still decided to try his luck and was met with the slap

David Adeleke, aka Davido's aide Lati, has been called out on social media about how he handled a fan who tried to access Davido.

As expected in the viral clip online, Davido, who recently partied with Wizkid, walked between his crew members and security details.

A crowd of fans trying to capture the moment on their phones followed the 30BG crew, and a young man overstepped his boundaries.

Lati warned the overzealous fan about trying to bypass him to reach Davido, and after the attempt failed, he got him out of the way by slapping his face.

The overzealous fan moved back after the unexpected outcome.

Recall that Davido also recently performed in Abuja, and he was almost disappointed with the outcome of the turnout.

Netizens react to the video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens about the incident below:

_ade_oluwa_:

"O boy na adult person slap like that o. Chai! Always respect yourselves guys these celebrities are just human like you!"

forbs_zhilah:

"This na $200,000 lawsuit easy. But as na naija, my bro take heart."

jeffryprettypretty:

"That is what you get when you decide to worship your fellow human being, good for him."

__laura_baby_:

"They warned the guy to move clearly you guys shouldn’t push the wrong narrative."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Be cooling down when you see a celeb! They are humans like you too! You don chop ifoti now, shey you go calm down by force?"

seun_dreams:

"Why una body dey always vibrate when y’all spot a celeb, like how?"

mc.lazarus:

"No be you be Davido, just aide. You de slap person. If na me i go load you back."

