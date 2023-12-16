Nigerian singer Davido is quite benevolent with his time, and at different times, he has been seen with fans

In a video online, the Unavailable crooner sat by a table, and a young man dressed in white sang and rapped in front of him

Davido looked confused and surprised as the guy, according to netizens, wasted a once in a lifetime opportunity

Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions online with his expression in a viral video.

The singer, known to be jovial and accommodating of his fans, allowed a young man to showcase his musical talent.

Netizens react to video of Davido and fan Photo credit: @davido/@successful4665

Source: Instagram

As the fan sang passionately and gesticulated, the singer, who expressed shock over the turnout at his show recently, looked on in shock and surprise.

Davido's mouth hung open a bit as he continued to look at the upcoming singer with curiosity all over his face.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that the singer recently performed in Abuja and he caught a female fan packing some of his money on stage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens about the viral clip below:

divine_anaba:

"Lifetime opportunity wasted."

itz_leeyah_:

"E shock my idolo."

ybraemusic:

"See as this one just waste opportunity."

yungpablo__011:

"He don see person way he sing pass."

prettygifttyy:

"When u are singing rubbish with confidence."

iam_big_pion:

"See as hin Dey look am like say make hin slap am."

maski.king:

"Imagine having that one opportunity and you do this."

samdaf_electronics:

"Which year u go get this kind opportunity again bro."

lakastu1:

"That song dey carry baba go where he no know."

Physically challenged fan rushes Davido on stage in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fan of the singer got over-excited during his Abuja show, and it almost landed him in trouble.

In a video sighted online, the singer was performing his hit song Dami Duro to the ecstatic Abuja crowd when the physically challenged fan breezed through security and ran to hold his leg.

Davido immediately tried to disengage to move to another part of the stage, but the fan held on tighter.

Source: Legit.ng