Mercy Chinwo has continued to celebrate hours after she showed off her baby bump in a music video

The gospel singer has now shared more pictures, including her new baby scan, while hinting at the baby's gender

Celebrities as well as fans and wellwishers of the gospel singer have since taken to her comment section to congratulate her

It is a moment of celebration for popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed.

In a new post on her Instagram page, Mercy has now shared more pictures, including her new baby scan.

She also hinted at the baby's gender, which appears to be a boy.

She wrote in her caption:

"Our heart is filled with Joy and gratitude Did you notice the subtle gender reveal from the “YOU DO THIS ONE” video currently showing on my YouTube channel?"

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Mercy Chinwo

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages that trailed Mercy Chinwo's post, see them below:

omawonder:

"Congratulations!!! Joy joy joy all around!!"

obi_cubana:

"Congratulations beautiful people, God is the GREATEST!!"

blessingjessicaobasi:

"Soooooo Beautiful CONGRATULATIONS."

adorableada07:

"I saw it #teamblue Bouncing baby boy. Congratulations mama."

bankywellington:

"Na Jesus do this one and we are here for it!!!! Congratulations my people, love all three of youuuuu ."

isioma_yocambel:

"This is the lords doing congratulations God bless you and yours And bless all those looking for tur fruits of the womb in Jesus name."

dfwthelord0fficial:

"I noticed a particular color being more in YT video."

veekee_james:

"Can’t imagine how beautiful this baby will be Congratulations Sis."

debolalagos:

"Congrats❤️!!! God’s immense blessings and grace abounds for you."

How Mercy Chinwo marked her first anniversary

