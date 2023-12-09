Former Golden Eaglet star Daniel Joshua, who sustained a spinal cord injury 16 years ago, has gotten married to the woman of his life

Shehu Sani, a former senator, who shared pictures from the wedding ceremony, said the love was unconditional and very rare to find

The development has made Nigerians emotional, and they have started sharing their love and congratulatory messages with the latest couple

Kaduna, Kaduna - Nigerians have started celebrating the wedding of Daniel Joshua, the Nigerian Golden Eaglet who sustained a spinal cord injury 16 years ago.

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker in the 8th Senate, took to his social media page to share pictures and video of the wedding ceremony while congratulation the former Nigerian star.

The senator's tweet reads:

"Mr. Daniel Joshua, the Golden Eaglets player who has been bedridden for 16 years after sustaining a Spinal Cord injury when on his way to the Eagles camp, has today tied the knot with his beautiful bride in Kaduna. Despite being in a wheelchair, Rifkatu kept her promise to marry him. A demonstration of unwavering and unconditional love."

What Nigerians are saying about Golden Eaglet start's wedding in Kaduna

In the comment section, some Nigerians congratulated the couple. See their comment below:

The Emperor commented that the love was an undying one. He said:

"This is a strong demonstration of an undying love. Where some women would have taken to their heels. She stayed put. May God bless her . In all, Congratulations to them."

The Minister said that the development is a testament of love. He said:

"What a powerful testament to an extraordinary love story that goes beyond physical limitations. May their journey together be filled with boundless joy & shared triumphs."

Chimezie prayed for the couple. He said:

"Fanatic. Congratulations to both of them. Joy peace and blessings shall overrun them in Jesus name. Amen."

Nuella Onche expressed surprise over the incident. She wrote:

"Congratulations to them. Wow this is lovely and nice to see."

Okocha Chukwunweike

"Chai! I have seen love a long time. Today I saw one"

See the tweet here:

