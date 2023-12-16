More evidence has emerged online to prove that the recent rumour about Burna Boy and his ex Stefflon Don rekindling that love affair is true

A clip of the pair at an airport in each other's arms, kissing and getting raunchy, has surfaced online

This viral clip is coming barely 24 hours after Burna Boy gifted Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth over N363m

A video of Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy and his presumed ex-lover, UK-based Jamaican singer Stefflon Don, rekindling their old flames has sparked reactions online.

This new clip showed the moment both artists met and reunited at an airport. Stefflon Don was seen in Burna Boy's arms, showering the Afrofusion star with kisses.

A video of Burna Boy and Stefflon Don kissing after reuniting creates a stir online. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@tooxclusive_com

The video of the music stars kissing comes hours after it went viral that Burna Boy gifted Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her 32nd birthday.

See the trending video of the reunited lovers below:

Should we be expecting another break-up classic or wedding bells?

Fans have reacted to the gist about Burna Boy and Steff rekindling their love affair in different ways.

Some have slammed the Nigerian singer for dropping such a dope classic about their break-up when he knows he would still return to her.

Here are some of the trending reactions making the rounds about Burna Boy and Stefflon Don's video coming back together and meeting at an airport:

@tooxclusive_com:

"Well for what it's worth, Burna Boy and Steff London being back together guarantees us another fire break up song or Wedding song. Its a Win-Win for us."

@oyinbo9jacomng:

"I LOVE BURNA FOR THIS ... BECAUSE THIS LADY GAVE HIM INTERNATIONAL HYPE."

@adedotunwilliams:

"I hope Burna is no more mum's boy?????? Woman can be funny."

@ozee_0023:

"After I done tell the love of my life bye bye??"

@shakur_africa:

"Lol niggur deceived us am not playing dat song E don cast anymore bro cause wth e don be lol."

@queen_pam2:

"These 2 that have been seeing each other secretly for months."

@ezeafojuru01:

"All I see is loyalty even in their break up she still held herself that's loyalty but this ungrateful small thing them done."

@simplyblinkz:

"Belle straight, pump her full. Little Burna's loading."

@the_cathyy:

"They don collect my odogwu from my hand again."

@rawlingsx_2decent:

"But this are all speculations!! No evidence of thier reunion!! For all u guys know she might have bought the car herself or another suitor might have done dat!! And poor guy go just de one side de shake head how Nigerians stole his accolades and gave it to burnaboy."

Stefflon Don reveals her relationship status

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Burna Boy's estranged lover, Stefflon Don, spoke about their relationship and her current relationship status.

Stefflon Don revealed during an interview that years after her break up with Burna Boy, she's not being in another relationship.

She also reacted to her Ex's song Last Last, which is alleged to be about her. Steff said whenever she listens to the music, she feels unperturbed.

