Nigerian actress Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish, has sparked reactions on social media with his latest achievement

The MC shared photos announcing he joined Freemasonry, a fraternity organisation

Mixed reactions greeted MC Fish's post, as many people expressed concern over his freedom

Nigerian actress Anita Joseph's husband, Fisayo Michael Olagunju, aka MC Fish, has raised concerns of Nigerians over an organisation he just joined.

The MC, who is smitten about his actress wife, shared photos of him and other men of the Freemasonry fraternity in ceremonial outfits.

Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish, joined the Freemasonry fraternity and shared a photo. Photo credit: @realmcfish

Source: Instagram

Freemasonry is a secret organisation, an oath-bound society, often devoted to fellowship, moral discipline, and mutual assistance, that conceals at least some of its rituals, customs, or activities from the public.

MC Fish, who is known for fighting against his wife's trolls, smiled in the ceremonial snapshots. He announced his freedom in his caption.

"I AM FREE !!!!!!!!!. GREAT MINDS GREAT MEN."

See the post below:

Netizens react to MC Fish's post

MC Fish's post generated different opinions. Some said he made the right decision, while others insinuated he made a mistake. Read some of the comments sighted on the actress' husband's post below:

jaci_maria12:

"You are no longer free. You’ve entered where it’s going to be difficult to escape. The church and body of Christ guarantees you real freedom. Please have a serious rethink. I will offer prayers on your behalf."

yommieadeleke:

"Don’t mind those critics jare if the organization can give you good connections and lots of money to take care of that beautiful wife of yours,it’s ok for your life,no happiness without money and no honey without money."

oraclegodwayne:

"Congratulations my brother, you have indeed made the best decision in life to move from being a good man into becoming a BETTER MAN."

prissyclass:

"This group plays with the word of God, they mock God, perform rituals mostly with human blood, they will brain wash you into thinking you are a God, so as time goes on just as God sacrificed his son, you equally have to sacrifice. It’s the highest grade of white witchcraft."

uju_abundance:

"I am unfollowing ASAP, I can't compromise my faith. I just pity that my sister that you are married to."

officiallymeed:

"Congratulobia agba."

uchechi_ezeagu:

"Worthy brother!!! Congratulations!!! You made the right decision. I hope you become a worshipful master some day."

