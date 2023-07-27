Popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold present millions of naira to surprise his wife Simi with a brand-new automobile

Adekunle posted a video of the moment he presented the Mercedes GLC Class to his wife, who could not contain her excitement

The sweet clip shared by the Five Star crooner showed when his beloved wife knelt down to accept the luxury gift from her husband

Talented Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold delighted his wife, Simi Kosoko, with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

The singer announced it on his Instagram page with a brief video depicting his wife's ecstatic expression.

Adekunle Gold spends millions to gift wife a brand new Mercedes Benz Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Simi, stunned, stood in awe before falling to her knees to thank her man for the thoughtful gift.

AG Baby, as he is affectionately known by many, further reflected on how he purchased a home for himself, cared for his mother, and bought a Mercedes Banz for his wife.

In his caption, he wrote:

"Buy German for my baby, Mo toju mommy. 'Mo tun ra'le. God, wey do am for me. Go do am for you!"

See his video below

Adekunle Gold’s gift to his wife stirs reactions online

Legit.ng captured how fans joined the couple to celebrate their love.

See them below:

tinnostile:

"I claim your blessings brother."

abikeblue_28:

"The fact that this man sings with reality and how it is trust me I give him all the respect."

abikeblue_28:

largemanoflagos01:

"No be lieyou will never lack.Use me as button if you will do this for your mum too."

officialbils:

"AG DIFFERENT! TIO TIME!!!! TALK AND DO! . ALBUM ALMOST HERE! LETS GO MY G! I love it ❤️."

shes_racheal_:

"My man wey I never meet go buy more than German for me IJN. Oko mi, You are blessed. You won’t lack IJN. Just meet me my husband."

olabisi_mare:

"Who else watched this video multiple times just to keep relating to the lyrics ."

callsignmawb:

"POV: When your lyrics ain't cap ."

Adorable photo of Adekunle Gold and his daughter Deja stirs reactions

As Deja grows older, some netizens think she will look like her father, Adekunle Gold.

From the moment the toddler was unveiled to the world, the consensus is that she looks like her mum, Simi.

A photo of Deja shared on her third birthday by the Party No Dey Stop crooner stirred the resemblance conversation in another direction.

Source: Legit.ng