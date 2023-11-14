Mr Eazi, in a new video, revealed his wedding to billionaire daughter Temi Otedola was not a secret

The singer revealed the video of his song titled Legalise included footage of their wedding in Venice, Italy

Mr Eazi's latest revelation has stirred reactions as netizens revealed they had to watch the music video again to confirm

Popular singer and songwriter Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, in a trending video, has shared some revelations about his wedding with actress and billionaire daughter Temi Otedola.

Mr Eazi, during an interview on Naija FM, dismissed claims that his wedding with Temi was a secret. He further hinted that the video of his song titled Legalise was the footage of their wedding in Venice.

Mr Eazi speaks about his music video for Legalise. Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

When queried on why he chose to keep his wedding a secret, the singer responded by saying:

“Who told you it was a secret wedding? Go and watch the video of my song ‘Legalise’ you will get the answer to your question. We shot the video in Venice. If you watch the video you will see proofs there. Our outfits weren’t just costumes. Go and watch the video and you will see everything clearly."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This comes days after Mr Eazi confirmed he was married to Femi Otedola's daughter during the billionaire's birthday.

Watch the video below:

Below is a snippet from Mr Eazi's music video featuring Temi Otedola

Netizens react as Mr Eazi says his wedding to Temi Otedola was not a secret

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

adebisigold1:

"Wait make i go watch the legalize video, I dey come."

gr8emmy_:

"Privacy is I love it when people say I’m very secretive wetin concern una for e private life."

austinochuky:

"Eazy doesn't have the power to decide the kind of wedding he wants in this case. Make una no blame am. Na one of the things with marrying a billionaire daughter."

lil_tripple_tee:

"Congratulations to them."

Temi Otedola calls Mr Eazi her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Temi Otedola hinted she and Mr Eazi married in a secret wedding away from the public.

The fashionista and her man, who revealed they wanted a wedding with just their loved ones, got engaged over a year ago.

Temi, in a post on X, called fans' attention to her husband's new album.

Source: Legit.ng