Warri, Delta - Prophet Christson Orovwuje of Pacesetters Prophetic Interdenominational Ministry in Warri has revealed plans to provide meals for over 1000 children in January 2024.

The announcement was made during a discussion with the media on Monday, December 11, coinciding with the unveiling of the 'God of Suddenly' event scheduled for January 2024 in Warri, Delta State.

Prophet Christson Orovwuje said he would be feeding over 1000 less privileged children in 2024. Photo Credit: Facebook/Getty Images

In emphasising the broader societal role of the Church beyond its spiritual functions, Prophet Orovwuje highlighted its responsibilities in education, healthcare, and charitable initiatives.

He said:

“Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) is a faith-based obligation to meet societal needs through the demonstration of love that positively impacts communities and individuals, stressing that CSR has its roots in Christianity and the Church is meant to be an example for the world to follow according to Matt. 5:16."

Expressing concern about the prevalent hunger affecting families, especially children, he emphasised that addressing starvation is a crucial humanitarian issue in developing and developed nations that deserves collective attention.

He said:

“Therefore, we have to be very concerned and try to do what we can to help the less privileged as a Ministry."

The cleric underscored the challenging circumstances faced by many globally, even in prosperous countries, where securing meals is a significant struggle.

Encouraging residents of Warri to participate in the upcoming event, he stressed that Christian social responsibility is not about seeking praise from others but demonstrating Christ's love and contributing positively to the community.

