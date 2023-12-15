A video of popular small-size content creator Aunty Ramota hitting a beauty salon for a touch-up in preparation for Christmas festivities has gone viral online

The funny woman was seen in the trending clip telling the hairstylist how she wants her hair to be styled

However, the end look of the hairdo has left very little to say as her frontal gel hairstyle goes viral

Famous Nigerian content creator and comic Ramota Adetu, better known simply as Aunty Ramota, has sparked reactions online.

A clip of her visiting a hair studio for a new hairdo ahead of Christmas celebrations has gotten people talking.

Aunty Ramota was seen in the viral clip telling the hairstylist exactly how she wanted her hair to look.

Aunty Ramota fixes her virgin hair

The small-size comic in the trending video was seen disagreeing with the hairstylist on what she wanted.

She pointed out that she wanted a frontal gel fix with the edges curled out. Ramota noted that she wanted it curled like a worm.

Ramota was also heard telling the hairstylist that she should handle it with care because her hair was still a virgin.

Watch a viral clip of Aunty Ramota at a hair salon:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Aunty Ramota's video as she fixes frontal gel with baby hair:

@honeyedwealth:

"I don't mean this as an insult, but is she okay healthwise."

@celestina_kings:

"One thing I like bout the Yorubas is how they all know she’s older nd never removed the aunty from her name despite her health conditions."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Make una come enter heaven make I see."

@officialcorazon1:

"5 mins later she go fight all the hairdressers."

@creamy.dency:

"But this is wickedness na kuku tell her to buy frontal even if na synthetic."

@nikky_owokoya:

"Opari ! Detty decemba ti bere ni perewu."

@nene_egbe:

"Taribo West no do pass line this. Impossible is nothing when it comes to auntie Ramota. Her confidence level is one I aspire to."

@rasex__________:

"Na wicked people full that shop."

@leinadgraphics_:

"No be Jet Li hair style be this inside Twin Warrior."

@__arike_adey:

"Weytin dem do Aunty Ramota no good o. Lai kin shey Jet Li.

Aunty Ramota lands in the hospital after taking curve-enhancing pills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Aunty Ramota trended earlier this year after clips of her on a hospital bed went viral.

In the viral clip making the rounds online, the small-sized comic was seen fast asleep on a hospital bed, responding to treatment.

An individual who filmed the clip displayed some body-enhancing pills that Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves.

