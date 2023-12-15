Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has shared a new update with her fans on her Instagram page

The mum of two, who was recently slammed with a N500m lawsuit by singer Naira Marley, has landed in America

Iyabo is on vacation with her lover, Paulo, and she made it clear that she is unavailable until further notice

Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo are in the US on vacation, and she shared a post on her page to announce to her fans.

The actress showed her exit from Nigeria and arrival in the US, with her lover Paulo picking her up.

Iyabo Ojo and her lover are having the time of their lives. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris

Iyabo excitedly gushed over her man as they drove to their destination, and in her caption, she stated that her holiday had just started.

She also announced that she would be turning a new age soon and would be unavailable until further notice.

This comes amid the N500m lawsuit slammed against her by singer Naira Marley for publishing false content about him online.

Read the caption below:

"Bye ... hello My holiday just got started with Obim @pauloo2104, my honey booboo, my love, my backbone, my everything jolly jolly. And yes ..... birthday loading. I'm unavailable until further notice."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Read some of the opinions expressed by some Nigerians over the actress' post below:

goldmama2012:

"God will destroy any weapon fashioned against you and your family."

vauntedbeauty_by_xter:

"Headache go just dey worry Lizzy for where she dey."

kontrak1lll:

"Dey prepare the 500M down because you go pay cry.. But for now just Dey laugh, your wickedness and envy don put you for trouble amebo old foöl."

moses_genesis02:

"Enjoy yourself abeg Nigerians no dey like who dey talk truth."

itisbobby:

"Abeg go enjoy urself , ungrateful Nigerians don’t deserve you."

net_ten_kiddies:

"It's all d faceless n worthless account coming here to troll some one wey no give a hook about una for me, continue in Patience Jonathan's voice. Na una go tire las Las with una cheap Data. Enjoy ur life Queen mother."

dunny_quadri:

"Keep hating her for no reason and she is enjoying her real life."

kingbeautyofficial_:

"Chimo this love dey sweeten my body …. Baecation on a winter season . Chai love sweet ooooo. Enjoy your sweet baecation maami. Love you."

omo_olore04:

"Enjoy mama you no get problem."

Iyabo Ojo's Priscy blasts Naira Marley

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, shared a post defending her mother on social media.

Shortly after Naira Marley's threat was made public, Priscy took to her Instagram stories to blast the singer.

In a lengthy note, she questioned Naira Marley's audacity in threatening to sue her mother for N500 million when he had pending cases in court about Mohbad's catalogue and unpaid music royalties.

