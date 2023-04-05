A video of small-sized socialite, Aunty Ramota, is currently making the rounds in the online community

The controversial woman was spotted on a hospital bed where she appeared to be receiving treatment

A different portion of the video captured body-enhancing pills she allegedly took to make her curves more prominent

Controversial small-sized socialite, Aunty Ramota, is trending online after a video captured her receiving treatment at the hospital.

The viral video making the rounds on social media captured the entertainer fast asleep on the hospital bed.

Aunty Ramota lands in hospital, video trends. Photo: @auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

An individual who filmed the clip equally showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

hardiza1 said:

"Who she wan oppress."

mikkytorino said:

"They should educate her that she can’t grow more than this ."

tolulopeomowale

"Them suppose go arrest the pesin wey dey sell those drug for her and I'm sure na those wey they sell drug for road for ikorodu garage."

fashion_magicblog said:

"Pls don't take in any drug that is not related to your health ,anything that goes into the stomach can spoil so many things."

daodu.rachael said:

"This is someone’s life but I’m sorry for laughing."

waliu.fagbemi said:

"Wow. Is this a joke? Is there no one supervising her daily activities?? How did she purchase and consume this much drug without no one noticing?"

thrifit___ said:

"Who Aunty Ramota wan impress notori Oloun."

hott_galz said:

"Who did this to her nau ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ this is bad abeg, everybody know say dat woman head no correct."

sabitalk1 said:

"Eiii God even Ramota sef sabi better thing, Never look down on anybody, ramota want to be chilling with the big boys."

Aunty Ramota steals the show at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that socialite Aunty Ramota was at an event, and a video from the occasion made it to social media.

The small-sized woman was a force on the dance floor as she thrilled guests with some of her popular dance moves.

Social media users found the video funny, with some people hilariously noting that she danced offbeat most of the time.

Source: Legit.ng