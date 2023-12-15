Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeat singer Davido, has stirred reactions online as a clip of the young mother flaunting her facial glow goes viral

The young mother of two in the viral clip flaunted her makeup-free face as she peppered the gram with her postpartum glow

Chef Chi's video emerged online hours after her hubby trended over his alleged failed Abuja December concert

A young mother of two and wife of Afrobeat superstar Davido, Chioma Adeleke, has stirred reactions online as a clip of her showing off her facial glow makes the rounds.

A viral clip of Chef Chi showing off her makeup-free face has people talking online. The young mother, who recently welcomed a twin with her hubby, gave the gram a sneak peek of her postpartum glow.

Davido's Chef Chi trends online as a clip of her makeup-free face creates a stir. Photo credit: @davido/@chefichioma

Source: Instagram

The beautiful Mama Ejima was seen glowing and smiling from ear to ear as she gushed over her in the viral clip.

Chef Chi's video has surfaced online hours after her hubby's alleged failed concert in Abuja. Also, days after Sophia Momodu slammed her hubby's close pal, Tunde Ednut.

See the viral clip below:

Chef Chi's postpartum glow stirs reactions

Netizens have stormed Davido's wife's page to hail her beauty. Some couldn't help but notice how healthy her skin looked in the viral clip.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Chef Chi's postpartum glow video:

@thewhitegarment:

"You're so beautiful."

@globaladusafowah:

"See skin now, it is giving."

@xtrayummiescookery:

"I'm so happy for Chef Chi. The enemy will never see you and your family again. God will always fight your battles, you are a Victor for ever!"

@tema_official4:

"Congratulations queen the next one is quadruplets...Two boys 2 girls."

@ifiliya:

"Chai! this woman is so beautiful."

@victoriaugokwe:

"Nne, God is with you. continue to pepper the gram."

@jumaiabdu:

"Hot like no replica, NWA OMA."

@1981ej:

"Without makeup realy suites you."

@deraway_stores:

"Asampete nwayi Oma."

