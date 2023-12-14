Nigerian socialite and former Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has opened up on the things she wants in her man

According to the celebrity chef, she doesn’t want a man who knows how to cook and she would prefer to cook for him

The video raised a series of mixed reactions after it went viral on social media and Nigerians dropped their hot takes

Popular Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, is trending for the umpteenth time over her love for cooking.

This time around, the former Guinness World Record holder opened up on her preference for a man. According to her, she would prefer for him not to know how to cook.

Fans react as Hilda Baci says she doesn't want a man who can cook.

Source: Instagram

During a podcast with Madame Joyce, Hilda said that she shows love to people by cooking for them and she would not want her man to know how to cook.

To buttress her point, Hilda said she’s the kind of lady whose man can wake up in the middle of the night to ask for a meatpie or doughnut and she would immediately step in to make it.

However, Hilda noted that she would like her man to be able to order food for her whenever she wants it.

In her words:

“I don’t want a man that knows how to cook, I don’t want it. I like cooking so much. My friends would tell you ‘how Hilda will show you love, she will send you food, she will cook for you’. So that’s kind of one of the things I like to do for people that I care about, especially for my man. You can wake me up in the middle of the night and say ‘babe I want a doughnut, I want meat pie’ and I’m flying to the kitchen to make it for you, that’s my thing. For me, I want a man that can order me food. If you don’t have a problem ordering me food, I’m in love.”

Fans react as Hilda Baci says she doesn’t want her made to be able to cook

The video of Hilda Baci speaking on her preference in a man caused a huge buzz online and some netizens shared their opinions. Read some of their comments below:

pretty_tonia1_:

“Me too .. I don’t want any man that can cook when I’m a baddazz chef.”

iizzyyprince:

“Different strokes for different folks.. I love that she knows her love language, might sound foreign to you but it definitely works for any one that loves cooking. Like me i don't even want a babe that loves cooking cos i love the kitchen make we no go dey drag pot.”

fappyemo_:

“YesssssI use to think I am weirdI love watching people eat my food,makes me extremely happy and filledBut then againMy man should be able to do one or two abeg”

Gold_naturals_body_affairs:

“I want a man that can cook and take care of the house too. I too lazy.”

__chideraa__:

“She’s not capping pls. I really love cooking and yes I don’t want my man to know how to cook. Everyone ain’t the same… Leave people to do what works for them✌.”

tigerpaul_96:

“As a man you need to know how to cook! Cause of anytime u engage in an argument with ur woman or gf and she refuse to cook.”

beo.yes_:

“Why would a man even know road to kitchen? Na Igbo men started these moms£nse in the name of caring.”

shantelorim:

“This life no balance at all some of us no even see man not to talk of the one way go sabi cook or not.”

Hilda Baci steps out with mystery man

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci recently stepped out to a nightclub with a mystery man.

Hilda held the man in a loved-up position, and they both looked like they were having a good time dancing together.

The mystery man's face was well hidden despite how carefree they were.

