A young boy has shared screenshots of his conversation with his private female tutor on WhatsApp

The conversation took an unexpected turn when the student confessed his undying feelings for the tutor

Netizens who read the conversation shared via Twitter reacted massively to the unusual interaction

A content creator on TikTok has triggered an uproar online after leaking his chat with his private female lesson teacher.

What started as a typical exchange about their home lessons quickly took an unexpected turn when he confessed his feelings.

Boy professes his love for lesson teacher Photo credit: @officialdollie.p/TikTok.

The student with the handle @official_dolli3.p claimed in the chat that he had feelings for her and wanted them to move their relationship deeper.

He said;

“I know I made my research and found out you are 24. Age doesn't really matter yunno. I love older ladies. You look so beautiful tbh, no Yoruba man deserves you.”

Lady in shock as student professes love for her

The private tutor, taken aback by the confession, responded with a mix of amusement and concern.

She questioned whether the message was intended for her, reminding the young boy of their professional relationship and the age difference between them.

However, at a point in the chat, she also admitted to having some level of fondness for him.

She said:

“You this boy. I'm not supposed to say this but I like you too. But I'm older than youuu, I'm your lesson teacher, how will your parent feel if they hear I'm dating you or we are in a kind of.”

However, sharing the chats via TikTok, the young boy said he was only trying to prank her but had no idea that it would turn out the way it did.

Netizens react to WhatsApp screenshots of man professing love for tutor

Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts.

@Ctrl + M said:

“From when she said she liked you back I just kept saying Ah after each slide thrust me took me out.”

@Sultan Cash said:

“I don nack two of my secondary school teacher before.”

@nakhi reacted:

“Came online to escape Ican and met Ican-related content.”

@Sugar boi said:

“Make I also try this with my landlady.”

@Babson Jay commented:

“I feel sorry for Mrs Adedamola'.”

@Nwadiuto reacted:

“I had small faith in her.”

@Bukiecrownfit reacted:

“We get exams you dey do pranks.”

Mum shocked to see love letter her son wrote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @shindaramayah, has shared a video showing the love letter her brother was caught with at home. The lady revealed that when the boy came back from school, their mother called him and said she would like to search his bag.

When the bag was opened, they discovered the love letter he had written to his lover in class. A part of the letter read: "I love you so much because when I set my eyes on you I was like God see this beautiful lady... I am always thinking about you and loving you."

Many people who read the letter commended the kid's command of English. Others said his handwriting was impeccable. Read the letter here. The video has since gotten over 1400 comments and more than 10,000 likes.

