Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has sparked reactions after a recent clip of her begging for help online went viral

The Guinness World Recorder holder recently held a Live session where she revealed her struggles with some online scammers

During her IG live session, Hilda revealed that she doesn't have a Facebook account, but some persons have been impersonating her on the App

Famous Nigerian celebrity chef and content creator Hilda Baci trends online after an excerpt of her recent Instagram live session went viral.

During her live session, the celebrity chef revealed her ongoing struggle with online scammers who have been impersonating her and using her brand to commit grievous atrocities.

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci trends online after a clip of her lament about a Facebook scammer goes viral. Photo credit:@hildabaci/@myfoodbyhilda

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci reveals she's not on Facebook

The Guinness World Record holder noted during her live session that she doesn't have nor run an active Facebook account.

Hilda shared that the last time she was on Facebook was when she was still in secondary school. The soft-spoken content creator also warned her fans and followers to avoid any Hilda Baci page on Facebook.

She also appealed to the public to help report any page on Facebook impersonating her and her brand.

Watch Hilda Baci's video lamenting about scammers below:

Reactions trail Hilda Baci's video lamenting about online scammers

See how Hilda Baci's fans reacted to the viral clip:

@talkwithkess:

"I can't find your Christmas menu flier."

@africanbarbeehairs:

"I am very active on Facebook, I will advise you create Hilda Bassey (Baci) and Facebook, and regularly go live with the awareness, Facebook has it's own people ,audience and market. Some of them might never get this because they are not even on Facebook. The page with almost half a million using your name shows a live session post, which makes people believe it's the real account."

@glowriavlogs:

"Facebook people are not on Instagram. So they won't get it. Maybe you create a new one to announce it."

@oreh_x:

"Facebook is a very stupid app."

@ladypreshgold:

"So whenever they get scammed, they now know the real page to complain to? Isn't that marvellous. If I'm a celebrity, I will never listen to them. It baffles me."

@orbyamaliri:

"The face book person is really cashing out...it's hard to believe it's not you. Guys report that account massively."

@textured_de_luxe:

"Open your account and get it verified. That account would be taken down."

@best___sonia:

"Facebook people are in another world oooo they have there own Hilda Baci if you like comment scam from now till next year they won’t hear its sad."

Source: Legit.ng