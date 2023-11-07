Nigeria's Hilda Baci has been unseated on the prestigious Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours

The new record is now being held by Irish chef Alan Fish, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes

The latest update, which Guinness World Records confirmed, has stirred reactions from Nigerians

Popular chef Hilda Baci is no longer the holder of the world record for the number of hours of cooking.

This comes as Hilda's record was broken by Alan Fisher (Ireland), who is a chef at a restaurant in Japan.

The latest update made public by Guinness World Records on Tuesday, November 17, revealed Fisher claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes.

This is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Hilda.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Hilda Baci became the record holder in June.

Nigerians react as Irish chef dethrones Hilda Baci

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see below:

mrgbafun:

"Once a record breaker , forever a record breaker."

horba__juwon:

"E gba award wereh lowo eh,"

black_liqour_:

"She got what she wanted , who do am next no concern us."

hybee________:

"But dem say na every year shey her 1yesr don reach ni before dem give another person."

november_bornn_:

"I thought it will take a year or two before someone can apply for that again."

oba_trechez:

"Shey dem don confirm am."

princeniky27:

"Record are made to be broken her name has been written in the record book for life!"

hustle_forever01:

"Why e be say anytime I hear this sound na chef dammy dey come my mind."

samaco_00:

"Hilda bashiru you can do it again let go ❤️ , do 1 year cookathon nobody go ever break that kind record."

Hilda Baci reveals she auditioned for BBNaija 5 times

In a previous report via Legit.ng, the celebrity chef revealed that she nursed ambitions to become a housemate, but it didn't work out for her.

During a chat with BBNaija's Tacha, Hilda revealed she tried to get on the reality show and auditioned about five times but did not make it.

She revealed this made her channelled her energy to Guinness World Records before she finally got her name in their books.

Hilda also caused a stir after she was spotted with a mystery man.

