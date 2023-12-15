A young man popped the question to his girlfriend in a romantic way as his friends showered her with loads of money in a viral video

The lady was overwhelmed by the gesture and stood still with a flower in her hand

She clung to her boyfriend as she felt shivers from the money being sprayed on her

A viral video has captured the heartwarming moment when a young man asked his girlfriend to marry him in a romantic way as his friends rained cash on her.

The video showed the couple standing in an enclosed area decorated with balloons and flowers.

The lady appeared satisfied. Photo credit: @nazygold237/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Meanwhile, his friends were throwing bundles of money on her, creating a shower of cash thatsurrounded her.

She felt shivers from the money being sprayed on her and clung to her boyfriend for support. The video has melted the hearts of many social media users, who praised the young man for his romantic proposal and wished the couple a happy future together.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Johnover0011 reacted:

“When Yahoo stop dey pay then she go run leave the marriage, it's better she reget it now than leaving later.”

Lover girl:

“Na only for TikTok love dey sweet.”

Beautyqueen9402:

“I don't need this type, which kin money be this, still love my life.”

Smile7373y3y3t:

“Even if I don't accept the proposal I must pack the money.”

Aimee:

“Which mouth she Wan use talk no Aunty dey reason how she go buy hair.”

Merlanin:

“Don't propose to me like this I won't accept I'd prefer just a me and him thing.”

Anita:

“If I say no make I die.”

Peace Ikechukwu502:

“My dear u wey hold camera hope say u hold one of the guy friend abeg still find one for me who no like better thing congrats to her.”

‘Understanding boyfriend’ waits patiently as girlfriend exchanges number with rich man who stopped her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was recently spotted waiting for his girlfriend as she exchanged numbers with a wealthy gentleman in his car.

The video showed the girlfriend blushing and conversing with the affluent man while her boyfriend stood under the scorching sun, displaying remarkable composure and understanding.

The viral video has garnered widespread attention, with some viewers applauding the boyfriend's ability to handle the situation gracefully and maturely.

Source: Legit.ng