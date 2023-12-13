Moyo Lawal has reacted to the reports naming her the most searched person in Nigeria on Google in 2023

The Nollywood star, who made headlines over her leaked bedroom tape, took to her social media to celebrate her latest feat

Her recent post has seen many criticise her for celebrating after she trended for the wrong reason

Popular actress Moyo Lawal has sparked reactions on social media after she shared a post about her emerging as the most searched person in the country on Google this year.

Reason Moyo Lawal emerged as the most searched person in Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moyo was in the news a few months ago after her explicit video with a man leaked online.

Moyo Lawal surpasses Peter Obi, Oladips as the most searched person in Nigeria. Credit: @moyolawalofficial

While Moyo cleared the air, stating the clip was released without her consent, netizens repeatedly criticised her.

Moyo, who appeared to have moved on from the scandal, recently took to her social media timeline to celebrate the feat that came with the leaked tape, which made her the most searched person on Google in Nigeria in 2023.

According to the 2023 statistics, Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi, and Oladips topped the list of the top three most searched individuals on the search engine.

Announcing the news on her page, Moyo Lawal wrote:

“What doesn’t break you , only makes you stronger."

See her post below:

Mixed reactions trail Moyo Lawal's achievement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

dr_alwaysrozy:

"I wonder what they are searching for."

official_dacoster:

"It doesn’t matter how and where … just get to the TOP … congrats my babe.

zenabless:

"Not even something to be proud of though."

_kuyeke:

"E get why I searched for you I wasted all my data on the search but I was satisfied."

clarkboss199:

"Now we understand why you did that may God have mercy on you."

gee_prince1:

"You went viral for something not pleasant, you shouldn't be celebrating unnecessary achievement."

Man claims Moyo Lawal paid her

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kemi Olunloyo revealed the identity of the man in the viral leaked tape with Moyo Lawal.

Kemi claimed the man told her he was never Moyo's boyfriend but was paid by her to sleep with her and record the video.

The media personality quoted him as saying he has tapes of two other Nollywood actresses.

