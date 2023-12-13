Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of rave-of-the-moment nanny Rosie on social media

Since the video of her emotional airport departure went viral, the nanny has been a hot topic on the internet

In the clip, she sent a message to netizens, advising that they shouldn't allow anyone to make them feel they can't achieve a target

A new video nanny Rosie shared on the social media platform TikTok has elicited reactions among her followers.

The nanny, who recently launched her YouTube channel, had words of motivation for her followers.

Rosie vibed to a Nigerian gospel song. Photo Credit: @rozalinachocolatebae

The clip showed Rosie vibing to a remake of the song Tobechukwu by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey featuring Mercy Chinwo.

The caption of the video advised people that what mattered most was how they felt about themselves.

"What matters is how you feel about yourself, keep focus and let no one make you feel like you can't do it," the mother of three wrote.

Netizens hail the viral nanny

user3330427887567 said:

"You said you used to pray a lot please don't be distracted, every level has giants to be slain, love from Mombasa Kenya."

Mekdi the best said:

"Rozi did you know catalya fell? She is so sick pls come back."

Millicent nyar Olilo said:

"Enjoy this moment Rozie all the best."

Martha Tecksy Siricha said:

"Never bite the hand that fed you."

Lil kid Escriva said:

"Am proud of the good nanny u became to those childrenthe love they had to u was extraordinary ❤️shine as u embark on a new journey & don't change."

empress fay said:

"Keep sowing higher madam, Golden oppotunities comes once never look back."

kenyanbwoy69 said:

"Baby daddie typing and deleting at the same time."

Rosie breaks silence on tough times working for the Lebanese family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rosie had recounted what she went through while working for her Lebanese employers.

A bigger percentage of those who watched videos of her interaction between her employers and their kids concluded she was a happy employee.

The notion was fortified by how Rosie's immediate former boss had begged her to return to Lebanon with her children.

In a video, Rosie disclosed that it took her a while to acclimatize to the new working environment miles away from home.

