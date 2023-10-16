Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal recently made a come on social media as she spoke up about her viral leaked video

Moyo made several revelations about her leaked raunchy video of herself in bed with an unknown man

She noted that she had only slept with a man twice last year, and one of those times was when the video was recorded

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has sparked reactions online as she returned to social media weeks after her leaked video with a man in bed getting raunchy went viral.

In her comeback post, the actress revealed several things about herself and the viral leaked tape.

Moyo Lawal finally addresses her leaked tape as she reveals how it happened. Photo credit: @moyolawal

She noted that the video was done while she was sick, and the man in the clip only started recording after the act began.

"I had xxx just twice last year" - Moyo revealed

The Nollywood actress revealed in her post that she only made love to a man twice in 2022. And the leaked viral clip of her in bed with a man happened one of those times.

Moyo also bragged about how she has always been lucky with men in her tell-it-all post. She also noted how men have always taken good care of her without her having to give them anything in return.

Read an excerpt of Moyo Lawal's post:

"I only had xxx twice last year; one of those times is the video. That I agreed to because he started recording after the fact, he doesn’t live in Nigeria, he put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years, and I mean a lot."

See the full post below:

See how netizens reacted to Moyo Lawal's comeback post

Here are some of the comments the actress' comeback post stirred online:

@empressnjamah:

"I don’t even know what to say because I have said the most part in our communication, just hang in there, it’s only a phase,stay happy and focus…bring back my MOYO BABY."

@eveesin:

"Stay strong boo and u owe no one explanation."

@theofficial_chika:

"She expected the s*x trend to be long but disappointed...because I don't see why you're bringing it up again..wetin everybody don forget."

@iam_bmodel:

"The video was so boring that we forgot about it quickly, so my dear please don’t remind us. We don forgive you but that your guy need proper mending sha."

@ladyque_1:

"We have even forgotten about the video."

@slayo_nbudget:

"Thought she wanted to sue the guy? Why is she still explaining herself? We don’t care sis!"

@mccarthy88038:

"That means she purposely upload the video her self, bcuz I don’t understand why she’s bringing it up again, abi the video no sell reach as u want am??"

@damiwater_o:

"Aunty moyo, we moved on like it nvr happened, i know its not easy for you to just move on like dat, bit save other epistles for ur personal journey. We agree you are a good girl, Mistakes Happen."

@olivia__davids:

"We have forgotten about you and your boring show."

@dee_y_optimize:

"Hin no trend reach yeah abi? Because why are you still talking about what has been forgotten."

Man in leaked video with actress speaks out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the man in the leaked raunchy video, Saheed Olasunkanmi, spoke up and shared his side of the story.

According to controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo, who revealed the identity of the man in said viral clip.

She noted that Saheed shared with her how the "Sextape" came to be and that it was recorded on Moyo's request and consent.

Source: Legit.ng