Popular skit maker Brainjotter recently stirred a massive uproar of emotions online after a clip of him slamming a podcast host went viral

In the viral clip, Brainjotter took offence to a question the interviewer asked him about his net worth

The comic noted that asking for his net worth doesn't make any sense; he went further to lecture the show host on the type of questions to ask that would add value

Famous Nigerian comic and skit maker Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Amuzie, aka Brainjotter, recently got himself in the good books of many netizens with how he reacted to a question thrown at him by a podcast host.

An excerpt of a recent interview Brainjotter was on has gone viral after he took the time to address a malaise that seems synonymous with the many new podcasts making the rounds.

Brainjotter took offence to one of the interviewer's questions in the viral interview, slamming it as silly and stupid.

Brainjotter lectures interviewer

In response to being asked about his net worth, the comic noted that it was wrong to ask him such a question.

He also shared that if people wanted to know more about him, it shouldn't be his net worth but rather how he was able to make it as a content creator, his struggles, and how he had remained consistent.

Brainjotter noted that these examples are better ways to inspire young people than by pushing them with money.

These new comments are coming weeks after Brainjotter spoke about women exposing their bodies.

Watch the clip of Brainjotter slamming the interviewer below:

See how netizens reacted to Brainjotter's interview

Here are some of the comments that Brainjotter's video stirred online:

@srigeorgeom:

"The Best Response On A Podcast In 2023."

@_being_mercy:

"Wow this dude here just got a fan today. Love me some reasonable and smart humans . You Dey ask am him net worth, make kidnappers for mark am Abi? . Abi una no know say kidnappers Dey use instagram?"

@carolinetb123:

"I love his response asking a grown man how much he have in his account like seriously."

@omalichaeva:

"When u hear the name brain Jotter u know nor say na Solomon Decendant??"

@iamdanekeh:

"This guy just won me as a Fan just because of this statement.

@nicolenicol21:

"Igbo boy with sense."

@shuga_mary:

"They don’t call him Brain jotter for nothing the best response."

@iamqueencarter1:

"Brain jotter for a reason, na him Dey jot brain give others. Like this interviewer now, he don joy small brain give am."

@lfw_imagery:

"The babe no sabi Wetin she go talk again, she almost cry net worth kor network ni."

@aminudecomedian_:

"Wetin u want use him networth do? Wig and handbag?"

@ezzy_wayy:

"This also should be applicable to Tunde Ednut coz most of his posts are based on hyping people based on their wealth and financial status either they are true of lies."

Brainjotter shares a touching story about his humble beginnings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview Brainjotter had with former BBNaija star Kim Oprah.

Brainjotter shared with the BBNaija star during the chat how his life went from zero to 100 in 2020.

The skit maker revealed during the conversation that as of 2019, he was still earning 30k as a laundry man.

