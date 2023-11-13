Skit maker Brain Jotter has stated that he derives joy in watching women who display their bodies

In a podcast, he was asked to share his opinion on women engaging in such act

The entertainer said while he loves to see such clips, he cannot allow his wife and daughter to show off their bodies

Skit maker Chukwuemeka Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, has caused a stir with what he said about women showing off their bodies publicly.

The content creator who unveiled his mansion a few months ago was a guest on a podcast, and he was asked for his opinion about women who expose their bodies for all to see.

Brain Jotter Speaks on Women Who Display Sensitive Parts of Their Body Outside. Photo Credit @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

In his response, he stated that such an act gives him great joy, and he watches them with pleasure.

Speaking further, he said a woman's body is a prized possession, and it is lovely when he sees such.

Brain Jotter says he cannot allow his wife and daughter to show their private parts

In the podcast, Brain Jotter said he would control what his wife and daughter wear, adding that he cannot allow them to expose their bodies.

He further said he cannot marry women who engage in such an act. Brain Jotter went on to call on women to be decent.

See the clip of the podcast here:

Fans react to what Brain Jotter's said in the podcast

Netizens have reacted to Brain Jotter's words about women who show off their bodies. Here are some of the responses below:

@adeironke:

"Date Baddies, marry Decent women, Cheat on the “Decent wife” with Baddies again."

@helennora_:

"Rubbish talk.. that’s your preference. Me, I will show off my body with my husband."

@chichi.zane:

"Shame on u men that think like this .u will protect your daughters and sisters but spoil others."

@olufunmi_rae:

"I’ll wear what I’m comfortable with,."

@babajideedges1:

"In a Nutshell, “werey dun wo l’oja, k’ose bi l’omo."

@stansn0w:

"As a woman, There’s a lot to learn from this interview."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"You see these men? The know what they’re doing, as long as you’re not related to them they don’t care.."

@realestsandy:

"Lowkey, your sugar daddy is praying not to have a daughter like you."

@missokhifo:

"Look!!! This should simply tell you that men always know what they want and what they’re doing!!! You’ll carry 90% of your body parts and be showing the entire milky way, different men will be chasing after you and you’ll think it’s a flex! My dear rethink…. Being wanted is very different from being valued."

@rene100carat:

"But…those naked girls are someone else’s daughter. What you don’t want for your daughter, you should not want for other people’s daughter. At least be honest and say that you like looking but what they are doing is wrong especially if you admit that you wouldn’t want your own daughter doing the same."

