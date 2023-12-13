Famous Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has stirred reactions online with some of his recent activities on popular micro-blogging app

Popular Afrobeat star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, recently sparked a massive social-media uproar after he went online to beg for money.

The famous music star, who recently acquired a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth over N280m, left many stunned when he asked his fans to load his phone with airtime so that he could renew his data subscription.

Kizz's conversation with one of the fans who wanted to send him data was one of the highlights of the singer's recent engagement online.

Kizz Daniel shares phone number online

In a bid to prove he was serious about his need for data, the singer shared a phone number to which he wanted his fans to donate money/data for him to renew his subscription.

After an hour, Kizz took to his X handle to hail his fans, noting that they were wealthy as his account was already loaded with airtime and data subscription.

All of this came after the singer had revealed online that he was half Fulani/half Yoruba. He also stirred reactions with the video of a lady alleged to be his baby mama.

See Kizz Daniel's post begging for data:

Here's another post by Kizz noting he would manage N5m:

See another of Vado's posts hailing his fans after they responded to his data request:

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's request for data from his fans

See how netizens reacted after Kizz Daniel took to X to beg for data from his fans:

@DiianaD_:

"Una Dey manage 5m???"

@Redfairylee:

"U won manage 5 meter ? U go proud o."

@The6thdisciple:

"This beggi beggi lifestyle dey pay sha."

@SimonEwoh:

"Manage 5m Keh. Twe twe."

@ayomidefaruq1:

"Manage 5m, Oluwa oooooooooooo. Money wey go change my life for good."

@Dami4reign:

"Person say you don turn Vado D’Beg."

@BrossOvie:

"I can teach you how to borrow."

@JayJay__92:

"Vado ask for data una dey send cash, but if una guy ask una for 2k una go squeeze face."

@Darlington4ever:

"Be like you aza don drain as you go buy Rolls Royce."

@tearscollect:

"You don start Local abi?"

Kizz Daniel celebrates ten years on stage with a new whip

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating ten years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

