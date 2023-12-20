Davido has continued to come under intense criticism from his 30BG fans over his new display of love for Wizkid

In a viral leaked audio chat on X, formerly Twitter, some of Davido's fans dragged him for picking Wizkid and his fans over them

The viral audio comes hours after Davido's heated exchange with some fans on his Twitter page

Fans and lovers of music star David Davido Adeleke, known as 30BG fans, have continued to express displeasure at their favourite singer's open display of affection and support for his colleague Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Why fans are angry with Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that days after Wizkid and Davido linked up at a club, the DMW label owner has continued to support the Nigerian Star, including posting his soon-to-be-released project on his social media timelines.

After Davido posted about Wizkid's new project, the Unavailable crooner was involved in a heated exchange with fans who were unhappy with his moves.

Following the heated exchange, disgruntled fans on a space on X, formerly Twitter, slammed Davido for picking Wizkid and his fans over them.

One of the singer's fans was heard saying:

"You dey fight your fans against people wey no love you, them they set am up."

Listen to the viral audio from the chat below:

People react as fans drag Davido

See some of the comments that trailed the audio below:

Olobabulk:

"Imagine grown up men only in Nigeria."

Olobabulk:

"Nobody for inside all of them sabi Davido direct na just joblessness."

smallwizkid5:

"See their voices. All this beer parlor boys."

SlygeD:

"Low self esteem dey wDavido gan. If Burnaboy gives Davido such access wiz dey give m, Davido fit run mental, e no go mind deny all hin fans, turn 001 Outsider."

