Popular Nigerian singer Davido engaged in a heated exchange with some of his fans online who are unhappy about him talking about Wizkid's new song

Legit.ng reported that the Timeless hitmaker took to his personal page to show enthusiasm for his colleague's incoming project

The twin dad didn't hesitate to fire back at the trolls he received following his viral post on Star Boy's latest update

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, found himself in a heated timeline moment after promoting his colleague Wizkid's new song on all of his social media platforms.

Some of the singer's fans were apparently disappointed in this recent act and didn't waste time expressing their disapproval.

Davido claps back at his fans trolling him for Wizkid's incoming song Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the two music stars recently hit it off at a club, where they partied like happy old-time friends.

Fans of the two musicians, who have been feuding for some time, were ecstatic about their meeting.

The twin dad, to strengthen their connection, promoted Wizkid's upcoming single via his X account.

This, however, angered some of his fans, as one identified as @DaddyZee01 wrote:

"Davido, u dey gba fr.”

Davido replied...

"YOUR FATHER DEY GBA... NAH U KNOW IM 31 YEARS OLD... I WANT PEACE."

Another one, Junimill wrote:

"This man lowkey dey make stanship hard person o Wooooo make I go back to my simping and bombing jare"

Davido attacked saying:

"Fck off then …. Ur not a fan"

See the heated moments below:

Netizens react to Davido fighting fans because of Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

kween_guzman:

"Davido stays embarrassing his fan base, no one said u shd be enemy to anyone just give the energy you get and nothing more."

oreofe13:

"Awon fans agbako,una want make he dey behave childish and be fighting you people imaginary battle with somebody he has no beef with at 31years old…"

fragrancesbyese:

"Even My Fav no one gree for anybody o."

kanimodoofficial:

"Davido just dey give them gbas gbos."

@DiianaD_:

"Later dem go say na Fc overdo, your fans Dey overdo abeg."

@adxjnr:

"Don’t mind some of your fans, they think you can’t decide what to do on your own, as a grown adult you’re entitled to be Wizkid no.1 fan. All love from 001 as always."

