Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s pledge to give out N100 million to children this Christmas in honour of his late mother has raised numerous online reactions

Controversial Twitter commentator, Daniel Regha, weighed in on the matter and blasted the music star

According to Regha’s Wizkid’s move is a misplaced priority and he went ahead to tell him how to spend the cash

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid’s proposed N100 million giveaway, has raised a reaction from controversial Twitter commentator, Daniel Regha.

Recall that Wizkid broke the internet after announcing that he was going to give out N100 million, starting from the children in Surulere, in honour of his late mother, Jane Morayo Balogun.

Nigerians speak as Daniel Regha reacts to Wizkid's N100m giveaway. Photos: @wizkidayo, @danielregha

Shortly after the news of the giveaway went viral, Regha took to his X page to drop his own hot takes.

According to the controversial personality, Wizkid’s promise to the kids is a misplaced priority. Speaking further, he added that the singer is yet to fulfil his pledge of building schools in Africa.

In the tweet, Regha went ahead to tell Wizkid how to spend the money. The X personality noted that it would be better if the Made In Lagos star builds a free school for poor children.

In his words:

“Wizkid promising to gift children a N100m for Christmas is a m!splaced priority, since he's yet to fulfil his old pledge of building schools across Africa; If he wishes to celebrate with kids this festive season that's OK, but n¤t with a N100m. That money should be channeled into a long-term project, like building a free school to give education to poor children. No offense.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha blasts Wizkid over his N100m Christmas giveaway to kids

Daniel Regha’s post quickly spread on different social media platforms and many Nigerians reacted. Read some of their comments below:

thekanyinsola:

“Isn’t it children that have eaten that will go to school??”

gungirl001:

“Abeg make person help me put Daniel for lions den.”

missposh0:

“This 100m thing na big lie honestly.”

layg08:

“Coming from someone that has never helped any of his followers,other than showing them undone sapa rice and stew.mtchewww.”

__wendyrose:

“Abeg who knows this Daniel house???”

_deagram:

“W€apon fashion against all the celebrities. Hmm Daniel.”

shadesnlifestyle:

“On top of his money Dey play.”

godsonrealone:

“It’s only in Nigeria the poor advise the rich how to spend their money. Werey gbogbo.”

chinny_005:

“Who else was waiting for Daniel to tweet rubbish?”

Wf_moses:

“I’m not the money owner I’m not the money-spending analyzer .”

