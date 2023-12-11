Nigerian singer Wizkid buzzed the internet recently with a video of one of his unusual philanthropic antics

An online video captured the Afrobeats singer going wild as he threw wads of naira notes on the streets of Lagos

Wizkid generously distributed the money while seated comfortably in the backseat of his lush automobile

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, ignited a fresh wave of online reactions with a video capturing his recent generous act.

In footage sighted by Legit.ng, the Afrobeats icon exuded high energy as he distributed bundles of naira notes on the streets of Lagos.

Wizkid was spotted spraying money in the streets of Lagos. Credit: @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

Seated comfortably in the back seat of his car, the Ojuelegba hitmaker scattered money into the air, prompting pedestrians on the road to hurriedly grab their share of the flying notes.

Recall that the singer recently faced criticism for giving a hypeman N20 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below

Nigerians react to the video of Wikzid spraying notes

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

qozeem_swan:

"Shey this guy do ritual ni."

chase___wealth:

"If na Davido now them go say e dey chase clout."

hassanstarbg:

"@wizkidayo Has been trending from January down to December back to back without dropping any hit song… Na him be 001 not owe owe 1… Otilo Far Far."

rash_man000:

"This EGBON don WAKO…Gbana dey him head."

holakush_nba:

"Since his mama e con know say nothing dey this life,he just dey spend money anyhow, make our mom live long."

_badnetworkangie:

"Wizkid get Una time this December no worry, FC for life."

hairbygift1:

"Wizkid come day show off, sorry no be show off oo, na way of life, happiness is free, I love him."

opeyemi_mchaser:

"Meter go reach everybody this week."

Portable jubilates as Wizkid appreciates him

Nigerian street-pop musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, recently made a daring claim about winning the Grammys.

The Zazu hitmaker confidently declared that if Wizkid ever gave him a verse or featured him in a song, he was hitting for the Grammy's plaque straight.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Made in Lagos singer appreciated Portable. In response, the singer expressed his joy over the incredible development. He declared his conviction that a verse from Wizkid would significantly advance his career.

Source: Legit.ng