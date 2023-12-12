Nigerian singer Wizkid recently turned up at a club with his friends and colleagues, and the video has gone viral

As popular socialite Poco Lee hyped him, the singer excitedly danced and showed off his moves as spectators cheered him on

While some netizens gushed over the singer, others spotlighted how much he has changed since his return to Lagos.

Award-winning singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has been having the most fun since he came to Lagos, and it doesn't look like he plans to stop soon.

Even though the singer came into the country to bury his late mum, he is ending the year on a high note.

In a viral video online, the Ojuelegba crooner recently gave out N100m in Surulere joined other celebrities to party at a popular club, Obi's House.

Standing beside socialite Poco Lee, Wizkid danced and excitedly showed off his moves as he (Poco Lee) hyped him up.

Wande Coal and others surrounded the singer as they all had a good time together.

He looked like he was genuinely having a good time, and fans are excited to see him happy after his huge loss.

"WIZKID don Change ooooo ,We are loving the new Wiz."

"This man dey give me joy."

"The only place he can be himself is Lagos, no place like home true true."

"I’m really loving his changes, who else smiled at this video?"

"If Wiz leave this country e go tey before him return back."

