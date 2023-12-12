IllustriousNigerian NURTW chieftain MC Oluomo has sparked reactions among netizens with videos of Wizkid in his home

The singer who went into the streets of Surulere to bless his people visited Oluomo during his rounds

While some netizens expressed surprise at the NURTW chairman's grammar in his post, others expressed mixed feelings about Wizkid's visit

Popular Nigerian National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, recently praised Wizkid glowingly.

This comes after the singer, who stormed Surulere with his N100m Christmas gift, paid the transport boss an unexpected visit.

Oluomo shared clips of the singer in his home and disclosed they had had a dynamic conversation, attesting to his magnetic personality.

Oluomo, whose son was dragged recently, said the singer brightened his day with his captivating charm and humble nature, almost unexpected for a music icon like him.

The NURTW boss and his kids took photos with the Ojuelegba crooner, and an excerpt from his post read:

"This visit, which underscored his authentic connection with his fans, left me marvellimarvelling at his musical prowess and consistent warmth, further solidifying my respect and admiration for this musical titan. Ka sha ma se da da."

See the post below:

Reactions to Wizkid's visit

Read the mixed opinions netizens expressed below:

theonly_louismania:

"But we sincerely do not need all these grammar Dadd."

dontochys:

"Wen e reach Wiz na, MC Oluomo don be better person abi? Make una dey play."

sexydiva0234:

"The biggest f**k up so far!!!"

softblog___:

"All these Oyinbo for Big Wizzy. Well deserved. E con be like say I nor serious with my life."

b0y0tu:

"Imagine this was to be Davido or burna. The hate on those guys eh. Omo."

ade.bolaayo:

"Someone wear shoe enter sitting room,if you are big u ar big."

wonder_dc27:

"Bami E choke ... As in you no remember wear slide snap omoh nah big wizzy."

richie_mannie_12:

"Wizkid fans una no Dey tell una self the truth abi?"

